At the Step Up Inspiration Awards, Regina Hall's message is clear: 'Pursue excellence, not likes'

Roe has also been an ambassador for several years now. “When I moved to L.A., I was looking for charities to work with, and this one really stood out to me because it’s hands-on,” Roe said. “I go into high schools and mentor the young women. I help them get their résumés in order to apply to college. They’re often the first girl who’s ever been to college in their whole family. Or sometimes we’ll just talk about boys and shoes. It’s totally up to them, but I love it. It means a lot to me. Having just had a daughter, I think it seems more important than ever to set a good example.”