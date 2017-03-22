Uri Minkoff and stylist Jason Rembert collaborate on a line of fun, futuristic bags

Papa’s got a brand-new bag line. The Uri Minkoff label has partnered with celebrity stylist Jason Rembert (whose clients have included Zayn Malik and Rita Ora) to create a new, nine-piece collection of travel bags and accessories that look out-of-this-world cool, including futuristic backpacks, weekender bags, briefcases and wallets.
Although Uri Minkoff is an offshoot of the Rebecca Minkoff label tailored toward men (Rebecca’s brother, Uri, is the creative director of his namesake line and chief executive of hers), the bag line has been embraced by women as well. For proof, one need look no further than Gigi Hadid, who was photographed on the street during New York Fashion Week with the collaboration’s Paul backpack in hand.
“These bags are especially great for women who are serious about their work/electronics and who want to protect their devices,” Uri Minkoff said in a recent phone interview.
The new Uri Minkoff X Jason Rembert capsule collection has elements that both men and women can appreciate, with sleek lines and unexpected pops of color. The Paul backpack, for example, pairs black leather with silver chrome or steel blue metallic accents.
If the members of Daft Punk were spotted leaving the schoolyard (in a post-detention saunter, perhaps), they might well have something like the Paul bag slung over one shoulder.
A couple of the bestselling silhouettes in the Uri Minkoff line of bags served as the foundation for the collaborative capsule, adding elements like metallic accents.
The result is fun and chic — and a reflection of both men’s aesthetics.
The Uri Minkoff x Jason Rembert collection launched last month, and is available at Uri Minkoff and Rebecca Minkoff boutiques (including the dual location at 8335 Melrose Ave.) as well as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, East Dane and the Uri Minkoff website. Prices range from $85 to $550.
