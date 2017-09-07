Vanity Fair announces its 2017 International Best-Dressed List. See who made the cut

The arrival of September means it’s time to welcome a new fashion season — and naturally, the fashion icons who stand out from the crowd.

On Wednesday, one day prior to the start of New York Fashion Week — and the announcement that Graydon Carter would step down as editor of Vanity Fair after 25 years — the storied magazine released its 2017 International Best-Dressed List. From sports legends to heads of state, the people who made it onto this list are undeniably some of the most stylish people on the planet.

Some of the notable honorees include Rihanna, Harry Styles, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jaden Smith and LeBron James.

Did your favorite celebrity make the cut? Check out the full list below to see all the honorees.

Women:

Anh Duong

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Kirsten Green

Solange Knowles

Eugenie Niarchos

Rebecca de Ravenel

Rihanna

Queen Letizia of Spain

Lady Amelia Windsor

Dasha Zhukova

Men:

Roberto Bolle

Roger Federer

Donald Glover

LeBron James

Henry Koehler

Daniel Romualdez

Jack Schlossberg

Charlie Siem

Harry Styles

Justin Trudeau

Hollywood:

Cate Blanchett

Zoë Kravitz

Janelle Monáe

Ruth Negga

Dev Patel

Originals:

Catherine Baba

Jaden Smith

Mademoiselle Yulia

Couples:

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands

Barack and Michelle Obama

Professionals:

Adwoa Aboah

Alexandre Arnault

Petra Collins

Inés and Mercedes Domecq

Nico Landrigan

Hervé Pierre

Miuccia Prada

Carlos Souza

Vanessa Traina

Hall of Fame:

Lauren Hutton

Jeremy Irons

Lauren Santo Domingo

Special Citation:

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

