Vanity Fair announces its 2017 International Best-Dressed List. See who made the cut

The arrival of September means it’s time to welcome a new fashion season — and naturally, the fashion icons who stand out from the crowd.
On Wednesday, one day prior to the start of New York Fashion Week — and the announcement that Graydon Carter would step down as editor of Vanity Fair after 25 years — the storied magazine released its 2017 International Best-Dressed List. From sports legends to heads of state, the people who made it onto this list are undeniably some of the most stylish people on the planet.
Some of the notable honorees include Rihanna, Harry Styles, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Jaden Smith and LeBron James.
Did your favorite celebrity make the cut? Check out the full list below to see all the honorees.
Women:
Anh Duong
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Kirsten Green
Solange Knowles
Eugenie Niarchos
Rebecca de Ravenel
Rihanna
Queen Letizia of Spain
Lady Amelia Windsor
Dasha Zhukova
Men:
Roberto Bolle
Roger Federer
Donald Glover
LeBron James
Henry Koehler
Daniel Romualdez
Jack Schlossberg
Charlie Siem
Harry Styles
Justin Trudeau
Hollywood:
Cate Blanchett
Zoë Kravitz
Janelle Monáe
Ruth Negga
Dev Patel
Originals:
Catherine Baba
Jaden Smith
Mademoiselle Yulia
Couples:
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Barack and Michelle Obama
Professionals:
Adwoa Aboah
Alexandre Arnault
Petra Collins
Inés and Mercedes Domecq
Nico Landrigan
Hervé Pierre
Miuccia Prada
Carlos Souza
Vanessa Traina
Hall of Fame:
Lauren Hutton
Jeremy Irons
Lauren Santo Domingo
Special Citation:
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
