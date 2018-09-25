Vans and local chefwear label Hedley & Bennett cook up a rainbow-soled collaboration

“I’m an avid aficionado of collaborations,” Bennett said about the plethora of partnerships. “I think what it does is bring the best of both tribes to the table. And I am particularly good at collaboration. That’s just the way my head works. And when you think about when this company started, every apron I made was a collaboration [with a chef]. Hey, David Chang, what did you like about the apron? What didn’t you like? Hey, Martha Stewart, what can we do to make this apron better? And you can learn so much about other industries simply by collaborating sincerely.”