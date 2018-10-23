Wear LACMA taps SoCal brands Wolk Morais and ALSO for its fall 2018 art-meets-fashion mash-up

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has tapped Wolk Morais and Also as the latest labels to contribute to its Wear LACMA program, which pairs local fashion designers with inspirational artwork from its permanent collection. The results of which are sold to benefit the museum’s programs.
For the fall 2018 offering, which hits retail next month, Wolk Morais designers Brian Wolk and Claude Morais used Helen Frankenthaler’s 1958 Abstract Expressionist oil painting “Winter Hunt” as the inspirational starting point for custom fabrics used in three women’s silhouettes — a blazer, jacket and coat.
Designer Moise Emquies, whose fledgling Also label is barely a season old (the line of blouses, shirts and shirt-dresses is a sub-brand of Emquies’ domestically made, L.A.-based Stateside line of elevated basics), created two off-the-shoulder tops and two dresses that referenced the attire worn by the subject of George de la Tour’s 17th-century oil painting “The Magdalen with the Smoking Flame.”
Launched in October 2012, the art-meets-fashion mash-up (the brainchild of former fashion consultant Katherine Ross, who is married to LACMA Director Michael Govan) has tapped a deep bench of Southern California design talent, including Irene Neuwirth, Lisa Eisner, Libertine’s Johnson Hartig, Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy and the Elder Statesman’s Greg Chait. The last collection, which hit retail in June, included sleepwear by LFrank’s Liseanne Frankfurt (inspired by holdings in the Pavilion for Japanese Art) and T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets from the Great’s Emily Current and Meritt Elliott inspired by a trio of American West landscape paintings.
The fall 2018 Wear LACMA collection officially launches Nov. 13 at the bricks-and-mortar LACMA Store at 5905 Wilshire Blvd. and online at thelacmastore.org with proceeds benefiting the museum.