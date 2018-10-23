Wear LACMA taps SoCal brands Wolk Morais and ALSO for its fall 2018 art-meets-fashion mash-up

Launched in October 2012, the art-meets-fashion mash-up (the brainchild of former fashion consultant Katherine Ross, who is married to LACMA Director Michael Govan) has tapped a deep bench of Southern California design talent, including Irene Neuwirth, Lisa Eisner, Libertine’s Johnson Hartig, Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy and the Elder Statesman’s Greg Chait. The last collection, which hit retail in June, included sleepwear by LFrank’s Liseanne Frankfurt (inspired by holdings in the Pavilion for Japanese Art) and T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets from the Great’s Emily Current and Meritt Elliott inspired by a trio of American West landscape paintings.