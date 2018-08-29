The clothes of the '90s are alive ... at Target

The ’90s fashion trend isn’t just staying strong in 2018, it appears to be gaining momentum — not just trickling down from the high-fashion runways but making a full-on cannonball splash at every price point.
Even Target is in the grips of ’90s-mania (cue Bullseye the miniature bull terrier mascot), this month releasing two new private-label apparel and accessories brands, young women’s line Wild Fable and young men’s line Original Use that aim to whet the appetite for all things 1990s.
Wild Fable
Wild Fable is targeted toward young women of all body types, with sizes that range from 0-26W. The playful mix-and-match collection includes apparel, accessories and shoes — all priced under $40. The look-book features denim jackets, crop tops and sporty two-piece sets with an eclectic color palette of bubblegum pink, school girl plaid, racetrack checkered flag print and floral, begging the question which Spice Girl will you choose to emulate?
Original Use
The men’s line Original Use is a “street-meets-vintage-modern” brand that encourages guys to experiment and play with their sense of style. Plaids, camel, lilac, stripes and camo print brings an unexpected urban and laid-back approach to men’s fashion. Sizes are available in standard and big & tall options, and prices range from $10 to $40.
Both brands are available exclusively at Target stores and Target.com.
“We’ve been on a journey to re-imagine our portfolio of owned and exclusive brands for more than a year now, and we’ve built a ton of momentum with guests of all ages,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a press release announcing the collections. “We’re thrilled to add Wild Fable, Original Use and [in-house electronics brand] Heyday to our mix, giving our younger guests relevant, inspiring products they’ll only find at Target.”
So if your (or your kids’) back-to-school wardrobe needs a dose of ’90s nostalgia, time travel is only as far away as the nearest “Tar-Jay” — even if the cool kids aren’t calling it that anymore.