The clothes of the '90s are alive ... at Target

“We’ve been on a journey to re-imagine our portfolio of owned and exclusive brands for more than a year now, and we’ve built a ton of momentum with guests of all ages,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a press release announcing the collections. “We’re thrilled to add Wild Fable, Original Use and [in-house electronics brand] Heyday to our mix, giving our younger guests relevant, inspiring products they’ll only find at Target.”