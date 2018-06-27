Cool California artists and Mexican pottery patterns inspire Wolk Morais' latest collection

The designers have staged runway shows at venues all over the L.A. area — the roof of the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, the gardens of Yamashiro restaurant and a West Hollywood cocktail lounge among them — the choice of the Jeremy Hotel on Sunset Boulevard had resonance not because of its sweeping view of the city (though it did have that), but because it was a cuff-button’s toss away from the Fred Segal flagship, also on Sunset Boulevard, where a Wolk Morais shop-in-shop opened for business earlier the same day. Currently stocked with standouts from Collection 6 (which was shown in January), it marks the first bricks-and-mortar retail presence for the brand, which until now has sold its wares through e-commerce, trunk shows and private orders.