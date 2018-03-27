12 visionaries who are changing the face of menswear

And then there's the power of his own brand, Yeezy, which he creates in partnership with Adidas. During 2017, West avoided formal public appearances, but his collection was still very active and popular. He released three new footwear models: the Calabasas Powerphase, the Waverunner 700 and the Yeezy 500s. And on the apparel side, he churned out a Calabasas capsule collection and released Yeezy Season 5. But after years of fighting to be a part of the fashion system and showing in New York and Paris, West opted out of a formal fashion show and instead presented his Yeezy Season 6 collection on his wife, Kim Kardashian, via paparazzi photos. He made this a bigger, more inclusive campaign by tapping influencers including Paris Hilton and Jordyn Woods to mimic Kardashian's outfits and poses, and post these shots to their own Instagram accounts — for a brief moment the campaign was plastered over the 34th Street Herald Square subway station.