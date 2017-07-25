Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang teases season two drop with short film, text-to-buy phone number

Adidas and Alexander Wang are launching the second season of their collaborative collection Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang July 29 in New York and globally August 5. “Ever unconventional, Adidas Originals and Wang return to disrupt fashion’s status quo, reinventing design, communication and retail,” reads a release from Adidas issued this morning, which also contained links to a short film directed by Ryan Staake to tease the collection. To summarize the plot of the one-minute, six-second film, a couple of bike messengers plaster some posters around town, pedal their way to a rave, presumably clad in the unisex collection — the statement piece being a fluorescent ski mask with three black stripes on it. They party all night and one of them passes out in a bed. It’s hard to tell who the main bike messenger is, but whoever it is has long black hair and a slender build that brings to mind Wang himself.

The disrupting retail component is a text-to-buy checkout experience: Part of the launch is a wilding posting campaign featuring a phone number — (917) 512-7715 — which customers in New York City can text after 12 p.m. on July 29 to engage with a chatbot and purchase merchandise through product code information printed on the postings. Consumers can follow @AlexanderwangNY and @Adidasoriginals for more information about deliveries, drops and retail locations.

Wang unveiled his first Adidas collection, and 84-piece unisex line, last year on his spring runway. That collection was initially released via a limited capsule drop through a pop-up truck in New York City. The truck’s schedule was available by calling (917) 325-3342 and following @AdidasOriginals and @AlexanderWangNY. The first campaign starred Rocco Ritchie, son of Madonna, along with Hanne Gaby Odiele, Binx Walton, Lexi Boling, Luke Storey and Chris Fernandez. Juergen Teller shot the campaign.

Wang is a member of Adidas’ growing cache of designer collaborators including Stella McCartney, Raf Simons, Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto and Kanye West.

