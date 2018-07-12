Alice + Olivia to give money from sale of its pre-fall Good jeans to L.A.-based Race to Erase MS

Alice + Olivia is giving back to one of Los Angeles’ marquee charities, Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS. Ten percent of net proceeds from its pre-fall, six-button “Good” jean, part of its denim and sportswear line AO.LA by Alice + Olivia, will benefit Race to Erase MS and its Center Without Walls program, a collaboration of top multiple sclerosis research centers working together on groundbreaking research with the goal of treating and ultimately finding a cure for MS. Having recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary Gala, Race to Erase MS has raised more than $47 million for MS research since its founding in 1993.