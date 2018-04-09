Anna Sui to be mentor for Design for Disability Fashion Show

Richard Ellenson, chief executive officer of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, said, "This year, we've take the gala to a whole new place. People will take a transformational journey. The VR experience will let us experience the depth of how we misperceive others, and the runway show will allow us to celebrate not only the models with disabilities and the fashion designers, but also our own recalibration as we see disability in a proper light: bright, vivid, and with a true measure of gorgeousness."