Model Ashley Graham wants the fashion industry to evolve and embrace women of different sizes

I have to say there’s been so many strides with curvy girls and the runway and there’s still so much more work to be done, but Cushnie last season was one of the newer designers to have curves. Prabal [Gurung], Michael [Kors], Christian [Siriano] have been doing it for the last handful of seasons, so it was nice to see yet another designer saying, “We want to have more inclusivity.” If one does it, then two do it, and a handful do it, it’s like a domino effect. I think some people wish it would happen a little faster but I’ve been doing this for almost 19 years now and I’ve never seen it accelerate at the rate it’s happening now. I’m encouraged by it.