Model Candice Huffine to launch activewear line in September

Candice Huffine didn’t know how far she would go — both literally and figuratively — when she first started running early last year. The 32-year-old model, who completed her first marathon in April, says achievement in the sport led her to fulfill a longtime dream of fashion design by partnering with on-demand manufacturer Ziel Wear on an active apparel collection she named Day Won.

“Every time I accomplish something big or small and achieve a goal I’ve set for myself is a day won,” she revealed after a recent taping of the “Fashion Is Your Business” podcast in New York City. “For some reason [running] stuck and it was something I really wanted to see through. It changed everything and flopped my life entirely in the best of ways. The day I started doing something for me was a winning moment in my life and a huge experience.”

The effervescent IMG model has used her success on the treadmill as motivation in various aspects of her life, but was surprised to see her curvy body change very little with rigorous training.

“I do lead an active lifestyle and nothing has ever changed,” said the size-12 beauty. “My body has been the same for the better part of my life, which is proof to me that your body is meant to be where it is for a reason. What you can accomplish isn’t equal to what size you are and we commonly try to link the two.”

With the launch of the multisized sportswear collection in September, Huffine hopes to further her steadfast promotion of female empowerment. “We are smart and beautiful and capable and unstoppable no matter what size you are — that’s in business, in life, relationships, running and everything.”

As for her next lofty goal?

“I’m running the New York City marathon in November,” she continued. “But creating a product that I believe in and love is a moment I’ve been waiting for forever. I’m proud to say I’m finally doing it. It’s terrifying, but exciting.”

