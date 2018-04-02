Comme des Garçons to launch new brand online

Joffe was running on jet lag and coffee, having just arrived at the March 30 bash to celebrate the name and concept change from I.T Market Beijing (I.TMB), opened in 2010, to Dover Street Market Beijing. He looked almost humbled when relaying that business is bullish both for DSM and CdG on a global scale. DSM profits are up 35 percent on last year, with the Ginza and London branches driving the most growth and New York breaking into profit after just three years. CdG sales are also up 30 percent to $300 million, with the New York shop alone seeing a 50 percent boost, perhaps thanks to a butterfly effect from the critically-acclaimed Kawakubo-themed Met Gala exhibition last year.