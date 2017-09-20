Dsquared2 to launch capsule collection against online bullying

Dsquared2 founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten will launch a capsule collection in partnership with the cyber antibullying movement “Be Cool Be Nice.” A portion of the profits from the sale of the graphic lineup of apparel and accessories will go toward the foundation, which aims to stop online bullying of young adults and children.

“Online bullying is a powerful and scary issue that can have a lasting, negative impact on young people’s lives,” said Dean Caten. “We were bullied as kids and we understand how destructive it is,” added Dan Caten. The designers revealed they immediately joined the cause as “it’s important to give kids and teenagers who are forming their personalities space to discover themselves without judgment, criticism and hate.”

WWD Dsquared2 x Be Cool Be Nice capsule collection. Dsquared2 x Be Cool Be Nice capsule collection. (WWD)

The capsule collection — which includes denim, sweatshirts, T-shirts, baseball caps, high-heeled sandals for women and sneakers for men — was conceived to channel “an attitude of strength, confidence and positivity.” Every item features the name of the foundation and the logo of the brand, contrasting the garment’s classic color palette of black, gray and white.

The collection will be available in selected flagships and specialty stores worldwide from the end of November. Prices were not disclosed.

Be Cool Be Nice is a global movement sparked by one teen’s struggle with bullying. Adopted by a range of celebrities around the world, including Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith, the movement grew from a rallying cry into a multimedia collaboration to encourage the use of social media in a positive and proactive way and to advocate good manners and civility on and off-line.

This week, Dsquared2 also parted ways with its chief executive officer, Gianfranco Maccarrone, who served the company for 20 years.

WWD Dsquared2 x Be Cool Be Nice capsule collection. Dsquared2 x Be Cool Be Nice capsule collection. (WWD)

ALSO

NYFW: Top spring 2018 trends include bra tops, Americana and sunny yellow

2017 Emmy Awards red carpet: A sea of silver, a splash of the mermaid-tail hem and a 'Stranger Things' home run

Nicole Kidman on aging in Hollywood and the success of 'Big Little Lies'