Giorgio Armani previews new eyeshadow gel backstage during fashion show

Giorgio Armani’s international makeup artist Linda Cantello had a mission to accomplish in conceiving the beauty look of the designer’s fall collection. “It’s all about making black easier for normal women to wear,” she said backstage.

Although this may sound simple in terms of clothes, in the beauty-sphere the process can be trickier. Cantello’s quest of “a new black” found a partner in a new Armani Runway eyeshadow gel product, which will be launched in September.

Made of a transparent polymer base, this comes in a very thin film texture, allowing a versatile application. Used in a dark shade for the show, the gel was both applied in its transparency of color and layered multiple times to have a richer and darker result.

Concentrated in a black square shape on the inner corner, the product was smudged out into a more translucent shimmery in the outer corner of the eye.

“We used a pencil just to get the shape because Mr. Armani always like these kind of square [shapes],” Cantello said. The makeup artist’s personal favorite feature is “the holographic sparkling of the new product, so it’s like a new way of doing glitter, too.”

Looking for contrast, a water-based gel eyeliner was applied for an additional high-shine and vinyl-like effect. As a final touch, the “Eyes to Kill” mascara enhanced the eye-centered look.

Three different colors and textures blended to create three-dimensional lips. Rouge d’Armani 101 served as luminous base, Lip Maestro shade 511 “Drama Pink” was then layered on the bottom lip while the Lip Maestro shade 502 “Art Deco” was applied only at the center to have a more vibrant effect.

On most models, the makeup had a foundation-free base using Armani Prima Glow-On Moisturizing Face Balm and High Precision Retouch products delivering a fresh looking skin without using powder-based products.

Also on skin, contouring was shaped with the Eye & Brow Maestro number 2 “Wenge Wood,” while highlights were realized with a mix of Fluid Sheer number 2 and number 8, for a pinkish glow. A warmer, golden tone option was applied to darker skin tones.

Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Creating a fitness and overall health plan with your doctor Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Caption Shalita Grant's fitness philosophy Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben)

ALSO

After the Oscars, Calvin Klein celebrates 'Moonlight' cast in new men's ad campaign

From album art to cannabis containers, L.A. graphic artist Neville Garrick has designs on preserving Bob Marley's legacy

Film and fashion come together at Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner