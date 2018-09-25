Paris Fashion Week: Gucci continues to show its a cool enclave for the eccentric outsider

Thus inspired, they create their own performance-art world populated by the likes of Janis Joplin and a boy in a jeweled cod piece. They dress with wanton disregard for convention, some geek-chic-faux-plain, others, as if they got dressed in the dark in a crazy-ass vintage store that just received a costume shipment from waaaay off Broadway, spliced with Goodwill items chosen for their ironic potential. And then this girl and boy throw a party for like-minded types, and Jane Birkin wanders into the middle of it and sings like an angel with a past. And, oh yes, there’s Mickey Mouse (as a handbag) and Dolly Parton (on denim).