Guess uses its archive for inspiration for '90s-themed Farmers Market capsule collection

The marketplace comes as a number of companies experiment with the concept, most notably adding some element of streetwear in the mix stemming from the successes of ComplexCon in Long Beach. Adidas earlier this year made a go at a similar event, taking over the former American Apparel factory in downtown for its 747 Warehouse event during the All-Star Game weekend and then continued on with a smaller-scale exhibition called 3 Rooms done in partnership with skateboarder and entrepreneur Na-Kel Smith. Refinery 29's 29 Rooms, while not focused on the streetwear market, made its way to the West Coast for the first time earlier this year and was another mix of art installations melding fashion, technology and culture.