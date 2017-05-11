Guess partners with Natasha Oakley, Devin Brugman on swimwear capsule collection

Guess’ pick for its latest swimwear capsule and campaign was a no-brainer. The Los Angeles denim firm partnered with Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman, the cofounders of the A Bikini a Day blog and designers behind Monday Swimwear, on a swimwear campaign and capsule. The two were on hand in Los Angeles Tuesday for poolside festivities in honor of the collection at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood.

“We are really, really proud and excited about this Guess collaboration,” Brugman said. “This is by far the biggest collaboration we’ve done yet and we really wanted to do something that was different than anything we’d really see in recent years with Guess and bringing it back to iconic, vintage Guess.”

The first meeting with cofounder, executive chairman and chief creative officer Paul Marciano had the three perusing through the Guess archives and drawing inspiration from photos of Anna Nicole Smith and Claudia Schiffer amid all the gingham and daisy prints.

Aside from drawing inspiration from Guess, the two were also focused on making sure the line was designed around comfort, something they keep top of mind with their own line, Oakley said.

“We were lucky to be involved in the design process,” Oakley said. “The collaboration started because we truly believe that Guess and their branding and their messaging is so in line with ours. We just thought it was such an appropriate and amazing partnership.…Their campaigns are just absolutely stunning. Usually, all the shoots we do [for the blog] are so natural. This pin-up, vintage style — no one’s seen us like that before.”

The collection totals a dozen pieces in a mix of one piece and bikini tops and bottoms retailing from $39 to $79. The collection has already been slowly rolling out to stores in Europe and the U.S. with a full rollout to additional stores and the Guess web site by May 16.

Caption A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

ALSO

Dancers and acrobats join models on the runway during Otis College of Art and Design's fashion show

Cartier looks to L.A. — and a few famous friends of the house — to help relaunch its Panthère watch

William Murray Golf is full of random, unexpected delights – just like Bill Murray