H&M X Moschino collaboration is a match made in fast-fashion heaven

“I wanted it to be full on, and to take advantage of H&M’s abilities, which to make amazingly priced clothes that are still really well made and make it accessible globally,” Scott said. “That’s the most exciting element, that [the collection is in], I don’t even know how many stores all over the world in places that I nor Moschino have never even sold before.” He’s aware of the power and reach of a mass brand like H&M from collaboration with Adidas for Jeremy Scott. “This is the realm of how global I could hit with that,” he said. “I know from doing that that people want fun fashion. They want exciting things. They just can’t always wager their rent on it.”