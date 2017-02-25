Istanbul-based women’s label Zeynep Arçay to launch in U.S.

Istanbul-based women’s designer label Zeynep Arçay is set to launch in the U.S. The leather-rooted brand’s fall collection, its sixth overall, will launch with an online exclusive on Forward by Elyse Walker beginning July 15. Brick-and-mortar stockists will include Switch in Los Angeles and Julianne in New York and Santa Barbara, Calif., with other retailers expected to confirm after Paris sales meetings wrap in March. The U.S. web site will simultaneously see a revamp in the summer when fall product hits stores.

The eponymous label has an aesthetic of edgy sophistication underscored by timeless design. It launched three years ago exclusively with Turkish luxury retailer Beymen as a champion of paper-thin, manipulable leathers as everyday fabrics. The resulting collections have struck a balance of hard and soft, tailored and feminine silhouettes for the modern elegant woman.

“I’ve had a lot of success with the collection abroad and have been eyeing the U.S. for some time,” Arçay explains. “The strength of fall 2017 made it the obvious season to introduce to such an important new market. After a successful round of sales appointments in New York last week, I’m really excited about what this new market holds for the brand. We’ve also had a lot of celebrity support recently ahead of the U.S. launch, which has helped to set a nice tone.”

Fall expands on textiles outside the fine leathers library, featuring wool/cashmere/alpaca blends from Loro Piana, lace from Solstiss and furs and patent leathers tinged with an Eighties vibe. Design elements include puffy shoulders, batwing sleeves, draping and stirrup pants. Some recent celebrity fans include Kendall Jenner, Jessica Biel, Chrissy Teigen, Joan Smalls and Adriana Lima. Prices will range between $1,000 to $4,000 excluding furs, which are priced higher at $7,000 for a short red fox fur jacket and $11,000 for a long pink fox fur coat.

Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Creating a fitness and overall health plan with your doctor Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Caption Shalita Grant's fitness philosophy Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben)

ALSO

Costume designers and guests dress the part for the Costume Designers Guild Awards

Accessories brand Thalé Blanc goes from pop-up to permanent on Melrose Place

Shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood on why there should be bold footwear at the Oscars and on other red carpets