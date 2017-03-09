Jasmine Sanders and Sofia Richie on denim, designing and Coachella

Celebrities and social media influencers gathered at Hollywood hot spot the Nice Guy on Wednesday to celebrate Jasmine Sanders and Sofia Richie, the faces of denim label DL1961’s spring campaign, #TheUniform. Sanders, wearing the “Goldie” jeans and a sexy flannel shirt, and Richie, sporting the “Patti” style and black bra top, each took a moment to share their latest fashion doings while guests Christina Milian, Winnie Harlow, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Sami Miró, Olivia Pierson, Serayah McNeill, Shaun Ross, Terrence J, Sevyn Streeter, Nicole Williams, Brittany Hampton, Sarah Stage, Chloé Bartoli and Law Roach danced to sets by DJ Kitty Cash.

WWD: How did the European fashion weeks treat you?

Jasmine Sanders: The Chanel show was amazing. I literally thought the ceiling was going to open up. It was insane. I just got back today at 3:45 p.m. I’ve always wanted to live out of my suitcase and I’m doing it now.

Sofia Richie: I’ve been traveling all over the place and I’m so happy to be home. I’m having so much fun just sleeping in my own bed. I hang out with so many designers and I love getting to hear their thought process before the show, like at Jeremy Scott.

WWD: How did you come up with your social media handle?

J.S.: One of my teachers used to call me Goldilocks and all my friends used to go “You look like a Barbie doll” so my sister and I were trying to figure out a name for Myspace and Twitter and she was, like, “What about Golden Barbie?” I’m actually excited and happy that people like what we came up with because we had some crazy names.

WWD: What do you love about denim?

J.S.: Everyone knows that I love to be comfortable and sexy but still cute. I don’t want to be in something too tight because we women deal with a lot. We already have to worry about shoes, we don’t need to worry about that with our jeans. I do like to be a tomboy but keep it sexy at the same time.

S.R.: I wear denim every day. It’s hard to find denim that’s comfortable and cute and fits your body. It’s fun working with a brand that I actually enjoy wearing.

WWD: What’s your next fashion project?

J.S.: I have a new eyewear collaboration with Key. I’m going to Coachella for the first time and wanted to bring something that could be fun for the girls and even guys. We have three different colorways under my style and I’m also helping to promote a couple other ones. I also have something coming up with Reebok.

WWD: Sofia, are you going to Coachella as well?

S.R.: For sure. I don’t think I’ve missed a Coachella in four years. I actually never plan it and like three days before I actually want to go and it all falls together. It’s a good time. Sometimes I end up there two weekends in a row, which is intense.

WWD: What are your thoughts on designing more?

J.S.: I’ve wanted to put my creative side out there for a long time, but I’ve held back because I’m such a perfectionist so I’ve tried not to put anything out until I know that I’m ready and it’s great.

S.R. Every time I hang out with designers, I’m taking mental notes. I want to get started on my own line this year for sure. It’s going to be a collection that I will design strictly myself. It’s going to take some time, but I’m going to get started this year.

From left, an unidentified party guest, Sofia Richie and Winnie Harlow.

