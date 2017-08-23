Hairstylist Jen Atkin's Ouai brand set to roll into more Sephora stores in September

Jen Atkin didn’t put her name on the bottles of her hair-care products for a reason.

“The brand is not really about me,” Atkin, hairstylist to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Bella Hadid and founder of her brand Ouai, said. “It’s my baby and it’s my hair-care brand, but I did not want to go the route of telling my story and it being about me and how I do hair. I wanted to talk about how I could give the power of doing your hair to women and teaching them the tricks I learned backstage and throughout the years.”

That concept was rolled into the brand’s latest marketing campaign, Live Life Your Ouai.

“When I thought of the name, I wanted to make a conversation piece, I didn’t think about all the amazing puns that would come our Ouai,” Atkin, a pun enthusiast, said.

Roughly a year-and-a-half post-launch, Ouai is growing — the brand will roll into all Sephora U.S. doors in September; right now, it’s in about 300 Sephora U.S. doors. That rollout, plus the brand’s expansions with Sephora in Southeast Asia and Dubai, is expected to bring Ouai to at least $15 million in net sales for 2017, according to industry sources.

Social media plays a big part in the company’s strategy — but it’s not all marketing. Ouai and Atkin’s Instagram accounts are used frequently to connect with customers.

“We start having meetings and putting them on Instagram Stories and have the conversation start [by] asking people to DM [direct message] us things,” Atkin said. Ouai and Atkin will interact with customers, asking for opinions on smells and colors, she noted. “It makes my job so much easier — we just basically crowd source and go with the popular vote.”

Ouai can generally get a new product to market in six to eight months, Atkin said. Once the product is settled, the next step is influencer marketing, she noted. “We start talking about what our mailer would look like, the influencers we think would really connect with this product,” she said. Next comes educational video content, about two months before, and then about three weeks out, the influencer mailers are shipped “to start getting some UGC [user-generated content] ahead of the product launch,” Atkin said. Then one to two weeks before, Ouai will start teasing the drop.

That drop can happen with Sephora or other retail partners, or on Ouai’s own web site, as the company doesn’t follow a retail launch schedule.

“I spoke with one of our retailers, and they were like, ‘Oh, it’s so crazy, other brands we work with have their products they want to come out with scheduled for two or three years,’” Atkin said. “To me, that just doesn’t make sense. What trends are going to be in? What hairstyles are going to be popular? It seems strange to me to think that far ahead. I want to see what our community wants and try to stay current for what they need.”

And what they want includes Ouai-pun “merch,” Atkin said. The business sells “Ouai-sted” sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats and pins on its web site.

Here, Atkin discusses her boundary-free use of social media — her personal Instagram account has about 2 million followers, while Ouai’s has about 250,000.

WWD: How do you pick what goes on Ouai’s social channel versus your own? You have a lot more followers.

Jen Atkin: I’ve been on social media for six years now, they’ve been on for a year-and-a-half. To me, Ouai is this amazing community — it’s its own entity, and it’s its own vibe. When we sit and go over the calendar and [plan] what we want to go on the Ouai Instagram page, you’ll notice it’s not pushy with product. What we really wanted to create was a cool vibe and inspiration board for our girl. We get a lot of images from our followers that we repost. My own personal one is just my own, as a celebrity hairstylist and an entrepreneur and a wife.

WWD: What’s the first social media platform you check when you wake up?

J.A.: I’m definitely a one-eye-open Instagram girl.

WWD: What about before bed?

J.A.: For sure, Snapchat. I’m a late-night Snapchatter. My husband yells at me, like, “Come on, go to bed,” and I’m like, “I’m not caught up yet.”

WWD: Do you actually watch everybody’s Snapchat Stories?

J.A.: Yes. I see the power in Instagram Stories, but for some reason, deep down, I’m still a Snapchat girl. It feels a little more curated. And I feel like people are more uninhibited on Snapchat and I like that. We all look better on it. I feel like the people who are really set on not learning how it works are the ones that love Instagram Stories.

WWD: What’s your favorite social platform?

J.A.: My favorite is probably Twitter. I get a really good laugh following Chrissy Teigen and Gary Janetti. It’s not as scary of a caption as Instagram, and it’s the only way I get my news. I would know nothing that goes on in the world if it weren’t for Twitter.

WWD: Are there any social platforms you don’t use?

J.A.: Facebook. I know it’s important, but like, my mom started using it too much and then it got not cool to me.

WWD: Where’s your line between how much of your real life you’ll put on social versus what you keep private?

J.A.: There’s no boundary, which is kind of good and bad. When I get recognized at a mall or the airport it’s so funny to me because I don’t register that people actually watch what I’m doing. My husband was at the Women’s March and said like 40 girls came up to him like, “Oh my God, you’re Jen’s husband.” And that was weird for him. It’s so weird that people know who we are. I snap like nobody’s watching, I guess.