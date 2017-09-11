L.A.-based jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer to open first store at Palisades Village by Caruso

Los Angeles-based fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer is set to open her first brick-and-mortar boutique in Caruso’s new Palisades Village by Caruso retail project next year. Meyer’s shop will be a 500-square-foot jewel box, appropriate for her delicate baubles.

“I’ve always had in the back of my mind a vision for a store, but I could never find a location that felt right. I grew up in Malibu so I know Pacific Palisades, and when they approached me about opening there, it was a very attractive mix of tenants,” she said.

WWD Palisades Village by Caruso. Palisades Village by Caruso. (WWD)

Other fashion brands have yet to be announced but are said to include a homegrown contemporary label also opening its first store, and an international luxury lifestyle brand that makes both swimwear and cocktail dresses.

Meyer, whose jewelry is also sold at Barneys New York and Net-a-porter, said she was wary of competing with her wholesale partners, who up until now have been her distribution focus. She recently launched e-commerce because she found that “it’s a totally different customer that doesn’t compete with my stores.” But she said the retail offerings in the seaside enclave of Pacific Palisades are slim save for Elyse Walker’s boutique. “There’s just not a lot there between the Malibu Country Mart and the Brentwood Country Mart so I think the center is going to do very well,” she said.

Meyer has veered little in the 11 years she’s been in business from the small gold jewelry that she helped popularize. The stud and stick earrings, leaf motifs and nameplate necklaces are still just as popular, but she’s also started to create larger statement pieces with turquoise, lapis and diamonds that can range from $10,000 to $40,000 retail.

Of her often-copied look, she said, “I think there’s room in the market for everyone.”

