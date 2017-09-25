John Hardy to open third U.S. store in Westfield Century City mall

Balinese jewelry brand John Hardy is set to open its third U.S. store in the newly renovated Westfield Century City mall this month. The 700-square-foot boutique aims to be an immersive retail experience, weaving together scent, sound, light and art in a reimagining of the John Hardy jewelry workshop in Ubud, Bali.

Designed around a hammered silver wall featuring an organic bronze sculpture and three vitrines, the rest of the store beckons clients to navigate the boutique like the island of Bali itself, walking around its natural edges and exploring tactile vignettes. True to founder John Hardy’s creative vision as an artist and environmental sculptor, the boutique walls showcase collections in a gallerylike presentation, encouraging guests to interact with the product.

WWD John Hardy’s store in Westfield Century City. John Hardy’s store in Westfield Century City. (WWD)

“Over the past year, John Hardy has expanded its U.S. presence with its first boutique locations in Houston and New York. Los Angeles was the natural next step, and the relaunch of the new Westfield Century City presented the perfect location and opportunity,” said Robert Hanson, John Hardy chief executive officer. “The new Century City space is designed inspire creativity and connection.”

The brand has expanded beyond its core collection of hand-sculpted silver jewelry and into higher-priced gemstones and diamonds, also incorporating 18-karat yellow gold into its designs. At the last Couture jewelry show in Las Vegas, John Hardy also showcased a collection of rare and one-of-a-kind pieces centered around unusual colored stones. Also new were metal evening bags featuring jeweled clasps.

Westfield Century City has recently undergone a $1 billion renovation that includes the addition of a Nordstrom anchor, expanded dining and entertainment offerings including Mario Batali’s Eataly, installations by Donald Robertson and public spaces designed by Kelly Wearstler. The center will celebrate with a gala on Oct. 3 with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

