Juicy Couture track collection boasts major bling courtesy of Swarovski

Juicy Couture continues to hit the refresh button on heritage styles — and why not, given all the love the Nineties are getting in fashion these days? The company’s latest track collection aims to turn heads with many of the pieces boasting Swarovski crystal embellishments and customizable details.

The 16-piece offering can be personalized via options such as monogramming or color selection. Prices range from $275 for a cropped jacket that can be customized to $1,750 for Swarovski-embellished velour shorts.

Designing the collection presented a moment to go back to the company’s roots, especially after creative director Jamie Mizrahi presented a fall collection that viewed Juicy Couture through the lens of the Seventies and Eighties. The collaboration with Swarovski is rooted in the brand’s heyday and is a nod to the crystal-embellished tracksuits of the Nineties, but with some modern twists, Mizrahi said.

“I think with every project we take on, whether it be our collections or collaborations, our first and foremost goal is to celebrate Juicy Couture as a brand, its heritage,” Mizrahi said. “It’s a widely recognized brand with a widely recognized aesthetic and we never want to lose sight of that Juicy girl.”

For Mizrahi, the past few seasons have been about going back into the company’s archives and making updates to many of the company’s popular styles. Spring saw raised waists and new colorways added into the mix. Fall celebrated the tracksuit, with new twists in the way of chiffons and sequins added in a bid to make things wearable for today, Mizrahi explained.

The collection — with three deliveries in March, April and May — launches Thursday to be sold exclusively on Farfetch.

“Farfetch offers an innovative platform to customize our collection, which is really nice,” Mizrahi said. “I also think it’s one of the more prominent fashion retailers with a really global reach. They are in the know of what’s going on. They have their finger on the pulse. ... This collection in particular is a really nice addition to their roster of noteworthy brands.”

A look from Juicy Couture's new track collection with Swarovski.