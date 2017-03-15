Karlie Kloss to receive Inspiration Award at the DVF Awards

Karlie Kloss, model and entrepreneur, will receive this year’s Inspiration Award at the eighth annual DVF Awards on April 6 at the United Nations in New York.

The Inspiration Award is given to a woman who is using her experience and influence to effect positive change. In addition to modeling, 24-year-old Kloss founded a company, Kode with Klossy to engage, empower and prepare women and girls to learn computer code, while expanding access to coding education and opportunities. In addition, Kloss has partnered with Momofuku Milk Bar on a vegan and gluten-free cookie line known as Klossies. Benefiting FEED and the CFDA, sales from Klossies have provided over one million meals to those in need to date.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kloss encourages fans to continue to vote for the 2017 People’s Voice Award. Von Furstenberg named the four nominees last week on International Women’s Day and voting remains open on DVFAwards.com until March 22. The nominees are Chitra Aiyar, executive director of the Sadie Nash Leadership Program; Kay Buck, chief executive officer and executive director of CAST; Astrid Heppenstall Heger, M.D., founder and executive director of The Violence Intervention Program, and Louise Dubé, executive director of iCivics.

The DVF Awards were created in 2010 by von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation to recognize and support extraordinary women who are dedicated to transforming the lives of other women. Each year, five honorees are honored at the DVF Awards, as part of The Women in the World Conference. The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation grants each honoree $50,000 for their non-profit organization in order to further their work.

In addition to the Inspiration Award and the People’s Voice Award, two awards are given to women within Vital Voices’ Global Leadership Network who are advancing the social, economic and political position of women in their countries. The Lifetime Leadership Award is bestowed on an individual who has dedicated her entire life and body of work to instilling in other women the courage to fight, the power to survive and the leadership to inspire.

Alexa Tietjen also contributed to this story.

