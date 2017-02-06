Lady Gaga wears Atelier Versace for Super Bowl performance

They say everything’s bigger in Texas — and tonight, the saying rang especially true. Lady Gaga delivered on her much-hyped Super Bowl LI halftime performance. From the pop star catapulting from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, to the actual stage, where she belted out hit after hit, including “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” “Telephone” and “Just Dance.” And while the actual game has the country abuzz, the fashion is perhaps stealing some of the limelight from the Falcons and the Patriots. With Gisele Bündchen cheering on husband and Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, from the stands and designer Donatella Versace taking selfies from her seat, even non-sports fans had lots to take in.

Versace didn’t come to Houston simply for fun and football, though. She outfitted Gaga for the show. The first look was a futuristic custom-made Atelier Versace fully beaded iridescent jumpsuit with sculptural shoulder detail and matching fully embroidered boots, both with Swarovski crystal accents. For mid-set, Gaga threw on a custom-made Atelier Versace cropped gold jacket fully embroidered with Swarovski accents and accentuated with armorlike shoulder pads topped with a cluster of dramatic gold spikes. Finally, the singer wore a pair of fully embroidered HotPants and cropped sculptural white jacket made of a special silicon material with metallic hardware details and coordinating Swarovski crystal accents to close.

Lady Gaga in Atelier Versace at the Super Bowl halftime performance in Houston. (MAURY / EPA / REX / Shutterstock / Shopland / BPI / WWD)

