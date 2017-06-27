Stevie Nicks interviews Lana Del Rey for cover of V Magazine

For the new issue of V Magazine, which hits newsstands on July 6, editor Stephen Gan claims it was a serendipitous match: Stevie Nicks and Lana Del Rey.

“We talked about how Lana speaks to a whole generation of 20- and 30-year-olds, and we thought about who had done that before — and we came up with Stevie Nicks,” Gan explained. “After we paired them up, we found out that they had collaborated on a Lana’s new album. It was an amazingly happy coincidence, because we just thought that Lana was this generation’s Stevie Nicks.”

Del Rey’s new album, her fifth, will be released on July 21.

The cover story is a transcript of a conversation between Nicks, the cult-favorite singer/songwriter and former Fleetwood Mac front woman, and the 32-year-old Del Rey. It features gems from both musicians — as one would assume, when Nicks is conducting the interview, it’s just as much about the Qs as the As.

“We’re the ones that are here to lighten, to lighten life, to light the lanterns and the little fairy lights, and try to keep people going,” Nicks says in the story, “We have to have hope. We have to believe this will all end up OK and that we’ll all end up OK. Because if we don’t do it, then who the hell is gonna do it?”

V Magazine / WWD Lana Del Rey photographed for the cover of V magazine. Lana Del Rey photographed for the cover of V magazine. (V Magazine / WWD)

“They both have this romantic quality, and they are both ethereal and fairy-like, and their music is similar in the way that it is sort of a slow burn,” Gan said.

The cover shoot was styled by Robbie Spencer and shot by Steven Klein, and it features Del Rey atop Klein’s own horse. According to Gan, the idea behind the shoot was to capture Del Rey’s “nostalgic quality” in a “non-cheesy way.”

ALSO

The trendiest shoe of the summer comes from SoCal skate parks, not New York runways

Model Georgia May Jagger rides the waves into a new Volcom fashion collaboration

Kim Kardashian West teases future plans for new KKW Beauty line