YouTube star Lauren Riihimaki, a.k.a. LaurDIY, continues on bid to be the millennial Martha Stewart

The influencer, known to her more than 8 million YouTube followers (and more than 18 million fans across all her social media platforms) as LaurDIY, got her start simply looking for a creative outlet. She was in her first year of college in Toronto and began posting DIY tutorials on her own blog. She eventually made the decision to begin uploading video content to YouTube, joining the platform in late 2011, and things began taking off. Today, among her more recent tutorials, have been lessons on shibori tie-dyeing, how to knit a chunky blanket and hacks on festival wear.