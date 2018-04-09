Street signs: Leah McSweeney on what makes a meaningful collaboration

"Collaborating is a very important aspect of my brand. As it should be for every brand," said McSweeney. "There is a very big difference between licensing characters and actually working with a company like Burton or Reebok or Kangol or Fila in collaboration to create and execute a collection. Both are very good strategies to use to grow brands but there is a distinct difference. Neither is better than the other. Both are equal. But one is not a collaboration. The point that I am trying to make is let's be careful. As creative directors and brand owners, we have a responsibility not to throw around words and make them lose their value."