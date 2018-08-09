LeBron James and Nike join forces with Harlem’s Fashion Row for show and style awards

The sneaker giant’s leading athlete LeBron James is not only the event’s co-presenter but also one of the honorees. Suitably, the occasion is billed as “The Strongest.” The new Los Angeles Laker will share the stage with fellow honorees Bethann Hardison, Dapper Dan and stylist Jason Rembert. A fashion activist and documentarian, Hardison has been striving for diversity in the fashion industry for decades. While many recognize Dapper Dan from his ads for Gucci, the Harlem couturier, who was born Daniel Day, defined his own signature style before collaborating with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. With Christian Cowan, Winnie Harlow, Tracee Ellis Ross, and “Insecure” stars Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji among the bold-faced names in his orbit, Rembert could bring a celebrity or two. The gathering will also showcase the work of women-led labels Kimberly Goldson, Fe Noel and Undra Celeste NY.