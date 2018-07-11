Dakota Johnson, Nina Dobrev party with Kate Young, Maison St-Germain guests in Malibu

Of her role, which called for binge-watching classics such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “The Golden Girls” to prepare, Dobrev admitted, “I’m nervous because multicam is a different experience. It’s not the single camera that I’m used to. Shooting the pilot was another learning experience. I feel like I’m in an inquisitive part of my life and my career. With fashion, and starting a new show that’s not only a comedy, but also in front of a live audience. These are all new things for me that I’m really excited to learn more about.”