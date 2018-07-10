Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins on football and fashion

“I’m getting ready to begin my 10th season, which is a huge milestone in our profession,” he said. “It’s inevitable and I’m getting closer and closer to the end of my career. But also I’ve always wanted when I leave the game for people to remember me for more than just what I did on the field. Because quite frankly, there’s going to be somebody coming up behind me who’s better, records will be broken and people move on, but what doesn’t leave is your impact on the world. And so I’ve tried to make sure that while I have this stage and platform that I utilize it.”