Meet Mei Kawajiri, Instagram’s most viral nail artist

Kawajiri, nail artist to celebrities and designers like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande and Demna Gvasalia, is known for her inventive designs that often go viral within Instagram’s nail community. One such concept, which made its rounds on various accounts a couple of years ago, was a set of red nails pierced with an extra set of red nails. Another, dubbed the “boob manicure” last summer, featured 3-D nipples, some of which had piercings. Earlier this year, Kawajiri gave herself hot pink extensions and pierced them with a silver chain of Barbie shoes. She flashed them on her feed to the tune of Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.”