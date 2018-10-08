Here's what Melania Trump wore during her African tour — white pith helmet and all

In a phone interview Monday, Colson said he was surprised to hear that Trump had worn one of his dresses in Kenya, and thought the friend who had told him was joking. Once confirmed, he was a little concerned to post an image of her on Instagram Friday night, since she is “a really controversial person largely in America with what’s going on politically…I was excited at the same time because it’s the first lady of America. It’s not like it’s nothing. It’s just the behavior of her husband.” After some in-house debate and deciding to post it, the online reaction was “a bit violent,” so he erased the post Sunday. “But I thought she looked more free in the dress and more happy. She’s a beautiful woman,” the Paris-based designer said.