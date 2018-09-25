Michael Kors is buying Versace for $2.2 billion

“It has been more than 20 years since I took over the company along with my brother Santo and daughter Allegra,” she said. “I am proud that Versace remains very strong in both fashion and modern culture. Versace is not only synonymous with its iconic and unmistakable style, but with being inclusive and embracing of diversity, as well as empowering people to express themselves. Santo, Allegra and I recognize that this next step will allow Versace to reach its full potential.”