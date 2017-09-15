Margherita Missoni reveals collaboration with Splendid

Margherita Missoni and Splendid have collaborated on an exclusive collection that hits stores and online in March. Missoni, the 34-year-old granddaughter of Missoni founders Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, who lives outside of Milan, said that Splendid got in touch with her and they started talking about a collaboration.

“It was a fun fit because they’re Californian and very different from my Italian culture and aesthetic, but at the same time, there’s a laid-back, easy element to them and their DNA, which is part of my way of living and dressing,” said Missoni, wearing a red caftan from her new collaboration.

Pamela Protzel-Scott, vice president of design and creative director of Splendid, added, “I’ve always been a fan of Margherita’s personal aesthetic. I love that she has a very vibrant and playful sensibility, and I thought it would fit so nicely with Splendid.” The two have been working on the project for several months. Splendid was acquired by Delta-Galil in 2016.

BFA / REX / Shutterstock / WWD Pamela Protzel-Scott and Margherita Missoni. Pamela Protzel-Scott and Margherita Missoni. (BFA / REX / Shutterstock / WWD)

According to Missoni, they used Splendid’s shapes and easy pieces but added details that would feel artisanal and hand-crafted, such as chain-stitch embroidery on her caftan or a daisy print on the jeans. “Margherita means daisy in Italian,” she said. There is a combination of hand-printed daisies and embroidered ones.

Missoni and Splendid introduced their spring collaboration Wednesday night at the Bowery Garden at the Public Hotel in New York. The line includes T-shirts, caftans, skirts, dresses, sweatshirts with matching shorts, swimsuits, bodysuits and jeans. The collection is made of linen jersey, terry cloth, yarn dye stripe rib, denim, cotton slub, chambray and twill. There are 19 stockkeeping units, and it is produced both in Los Angeles and China. Protzel-Scott said they needed to meet in August about the collection, and Missoni was on vacation in St. Moritz, so they flew to her for a fitting. There will be one shipment in March. For now, it’s a one-season deal.

The Margherita x Splendid capsule retails from $78 to $278. Splendid generally retails from $48 to $191.

Missoni continues to have a kids’ collection called Margherita Kids which she does on her own and is independent from her family’s business. She said she has a pinafore dress in the kids’ line and decided to make a pinafore jumpsuit in the Splendid collection.

The collection will be distributed in their own Splendid stores and they are talking with major stores now.

Missoni said she’s no longer involved with the Missoni brand. After she got pregnant with her second son, she decided she wanted to have a different pace of life, be able to work from home, have a children’s line and do collaborations.

