Net-a-Porter launches Good + Foundation partnership

Net-a-Porter is teaming with Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld’s Good + Foundation for a summer of do-gooding.

The retailer and the organization, which was formerly known as Baby Buggy, will join together for “a series of initiatives, editorial features and events in support of the charity’s overarching mission to break the cycle of family poverty,” Net-a-Porter said.

“We are proud and honored to partner with Good + Foundation this summer on a series of events, content and charity initiatives across Mr Porter and Net-a-Porter that we hope will raise awareness and garner further support for the foundation’s mission,” said Net-a-Porter president Alison Loehnis.

First in the partnership will be an 80-person fatherhood lunch on Thursday hosted by Loehnis and the Seinfelds at Le Coucou in lower Manhattan. The gathering, which is expected to draw Seth Meyers, Ali Wentworth, Gabriela Hearst, Will Kopelman and more, is timed to the launch of Mr Porter’s White Shirts Campaign, in which 100 percent of sales from selected white shirts sold in the U.S. will be donated to Good + Foundation. The sale will begin the day of the lunch and run through June 18.

“Our work in the fatherhood space is unique, groundbreaking and effective,” Jessica Seinfeld said. “We were amazed at how quickly Alison Loehnis and her Mr Porter team got behind us and wanted to be part of this important cause — but they didn’t stop at fatherhood. They also wanted in on supporting mothers and children, too. Good + Foundation and Net-a-Porter now have an integrated, ongoing partnership that will make a difference in more lives, and more families across the country.”

Later this summer, Net-a-Porter will sponsor Good + Foundation’s summer dinner in the Hamptons, which will coincide with a Net-a-Porter x Good + Foundation donation drive, allowing guests to donate through Net-a-porter’s same-day delivery service in the Hamptons.

