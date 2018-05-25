Selma Blair, Ali Larter help Nyakio celebrate return to Ron Robinson

On hand at the Ali Larter and Shannon Rotenberg-hosted party was Selma Blair, who was also at the first launch party. This time she had her eight-year-old son Arthur in tow, and Grieco's two kids were also there. "Where does the time go?" laughed Blair as she tousled his hair. Blair's then-publicist, entertainment manager Troy Nankin, was Grieco's business partner when, as a former talent assistant, decided to pivot and launch a beauty line. He was also present. "So many things happened here at Fred Segal," he said from his perch on the brick steps beneath the iconic red, white and blue awning. Old Guard faces in the crowd like makeup artist Monica Blunder, actress Amy Smart, producer Crystal Lourd and retailer Jenny Belushi agreed.