Paul Smith teams up with R.E.M. for the 25th anniversary of the band's 'Automatic for the People' album

Paul Smith has teamed with R.E.M. on a capsule range to mark the band’s 25th anniversary of its album “Automatic for the People.”

“I’ve known and been a fan of R.E.M. for a long time,” Smith said. “I’ve always particularly enjoyed Michael [Stipe’s] haunting vocals. The band is a very imaginative and artistic group of people, which makes them such exciting creative collaborators.”

Mark Matson / For The Times R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe (Mark Matson / For The Times)

The British designer fused the rock band’s artwork, lyrics and images photographed by Anton Corbijn. The Paul Smith and R.E.M. collaboration range, which launches in November, includes silk pocket squares, woven scarves, canvas tote bags and T-shirts. Prices start from $35 for a pair of socks. It will be sold at Paul Smith stores and on the brand’s web site on Nov. 10.

Bryan Chan / Los Angeles Times R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe (Bryan Chan / Los Angeles Times)

To coincide with the celebration, and the release of the deluxe version of the album, several band members will head to the designer’s boutiques located in New York, London and Milan.

