Poppy Delevingne on beauty, acting and aging

Model Poppy Delevingne has pivoted toward acting, making her big-budget film debut as King Arthur’s mother Igraine in Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” opposite Charlie Hunnam as well as Jude Law, Eric Bana and Djimon Hounsou. Ahead of the movie’s release on May 12, Delevingne chatted with WWD about her style secrets and her fledgling acting career.

WWD: What are the two things beauty- and style-wise that you can’t live without?

Poppy Delevingne: Red lipstick. I can’t live without it. When I’m tired, like today, I’m like, “Lather that on!” And style-wise, boyfriend jeans. They can work anywhere.

WWD: You celebrated a birthday a couple of days ago. What are you enjoying about being 31?

P.D.: At 31, there is something about being a little older and more comfortable within yourself. And you understand people a little more.

WWD: What advice would you give to your 21-year-old self?

P.D.: Oh God. Take your makeup off before you go to bed. I wish I did that. And also work harder to achieve the thing that [scares you]. For me, when I was 21, acting felt so [impossible]. I never thought I could achieve it, so I always pushed it to the back and I wish I’d done it earlier. And now I’m doing it and it’s amazing, but I wish I was doing it at 21 instead of 31. It is weird starting a new job, technically, at 31. I’ve got my first [movie] premiere ever on Monday and I’m pretty nervous. I have a new job. It’s weird. But amazing weird.

WWD: What attracted you to “King Arthur”?

P.D.: I’m kind of an old-school chick. I like all of those old stories. But it’s a Guy Ritchie movie, so he’s given it a modern twist and it’s completely unexpected. He’s a genius, so I think the movie is wild and fantastic. I have the L.A. premiere on Monday and then the U.K. one on Wednesday.

WWD: What are you enjoying about this new venture?

P.D.: I like pushing myself. It’s an experience that’s completely alien to me. The film was something I was really proud to be a part of and work on. I’m excited to see people’s reactions.

WWD: You also have “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” with Channing Tatum, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, and Julianne Moore out in September. Do you hope to move further in the direction of acting?

P.D.: Yeah. That’s all I’m doing now. I’m giving it my full 100 percent, so we’ll see. Hopefully, there will be more.

WWD: What are you looking for in terms of your next project?

P.D.: It’s always going to be something that resonates or clicks with you immediately. Something that’s inspiring, something that’s a little different, a little kooky.

