Rachel Roy dishes on instant fashion, her L.A. life and spring favorites

Rachel Roy has embraced digital marketing and social media from the start — sometimes landing herself in controversy, which she gracefully manages to shake off — so it’s no surprise she’s made a series of short videos titled “Rachel’s Favorites” at Smashbox in Culver City earlier this month, that are set to debut on her site April 1.

The designer singled out 10 pieces from her spring 2017 campaign, ranging in price from $49 to $179 retail, and showed her audience how to wear each piece. A blush blazer for $179 could be paired with white jeans or a chambray shirtdress, while an off-the-shoulder shredded sweatshirt for $79 each provided a more casual option.

“These videos are about why I design, why I feel it’s helpful to have these pieces and what to wear them with. Hopefully, they serve the same purpose as social media, which is not only telling a story but having someone get to know you and what is important to you,” she said of integrating her philanthropic causes into the narrative. While the philanthropy might not match a denim blouse or a pair of jeans, while someone gets behind the intent then they might have more of a kinship for the product.”

Roy, who relocated to Los Angeles to give her two daughters a better lifestyle, says it’s not been as challenging to commute to her New York-based fashion business in part because she has a longtime team in place.

“I left with the same employees for almost 10 years so there was a lot of trust. It’s not easy, but there is a certain way of life this area provides for — the space or the green or the sun,” she said. While one of her main accounts is still Macy’s with 160 doors — says she actually lives closer to a physical store now than she did in New York — Rachel Roy is also sold in Lord & Taylor, Belk and 250 other points of sale.

Roy said she embraces change with regard to fashion shows, of which she’s done several for Macy’s. “There’s not one way to change right now. A brand has to be their own leader. I get that people like to know what’s the norm, but at this point, it’s about making your own choices and leading in way that works for you. Some customers will come along and some won’t, but to stay stagnant is not going to work for anyone,” she said.

Roy said she’s been talking to the CFDA about making the move to show in Los Angeles, “but it’s hard to relocate a whole vision.”

Looks from Rachel Roy’s spring favorites digital campaign. Looks from Rachel Roy’s spring favorites digital campaign.

Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption How to handle daylight saving time Here are 5 tips for dealing with the time change. Here are 5 tips for dealing with the time change. Caption The snow just keeps coming at mammoth More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. Caption Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick.

ALSO

Inside Dolce & Gabbana's exclusive celebration of life, love, opera and couture

Thanks, United Airlines, for making us look at Captain Kirk in leggings

Frédéric Malle puts the finishing touches on a new perfume launch and Melrose Place store