Ralph Lauren casts Ansel Elgort to drive fragrance geared for millennial men

Recognizing that Millennial men are forever on their phones, Ralph Lauren will roll out a series of digital assets — “mini-storytelling” moments — in addition to more traditional print and TV advertisements tied to the U.S. launch. Three different crews dedicated to capturing social media content were on the set of the campaign shoot, according to Wright, who added that they are also looking to partner with music festivals, streaming services and high-profile DJs, as the Millennial man “spends 80 or 90 percent of his [free] time [listening] to music through Spotify, iTunes.”