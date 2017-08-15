New Stance sock collection lets you step into some of Rihanna's most iconic looks — literally

The Rihanna Navy can now wear the star’s most iconic looks — on their feet. In her latest Fenty for Stance collection, called “Iconic Looks,” the singer presents two box sets that feature four of her most popular looks to date.

Both of the sets, now available on Stance’s web site, include two pairs of socks. The first, the “Rihanna Music Video Box,” includes the red lip and denim shorts look from her “Pour It Up” video, as well as the outfit she wore in last year’s “Work” featuring Drake. Both are Rihanna’s “most incredible and uncommonly cool outfits from her music videos,” according to Stance.

The “Rihanna Award Show Box” features the Adam Selman Swarovski crystal dress from the 2014 CFDA Awards and the Guo Pei gown she wore to the 2015 Met Gala — both of which Stance calls “her most jaw dropping award show looks.” The sets each retail for $48 online.

Stance.com

In July, WWD learned that Rihanna would be bringing her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection back to New York Fashion Week after two seasons of showing in Paris. Puma issued the following statement about the news: “After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW.”

The show’s details — time and location — have yet to be revealed, but judging from Rihanna’s past shows, her New York return is sure to be major, true to form.

