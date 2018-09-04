Roberto Cavalli unveils new digital platform

“The launch of this new, innovative and high-end digital platform marks another important step in the further development of the Roberto Cavalli company, which under the creative direction of Paul Surridge has entered a new phase, combing the brand’s signature glamorous and luxurious approach with a more dynamic and contemporary vision,” said Roberto Cavalli Group chief executive officer Gian Giacomo Ferraris. “For the execution of this new project, we found an outstanding partner in Black & White, which offered the support to deliver a first-class digital shopping experience for Roberto Cavalli.”