Rosario Dawson responds to Kendall Jenner’s now-pulled Pepsi commercial

Rosario Dawson has some thoughts about Pepsi’s latest controversial commercial featuring Kendall Jenner. The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday after the release of Pepsi’s ad to point out some similarities between it and a music video she appeared in in 1999.

“Eerily reminiscent of Chemical Brothers ‘Out of Control’ vid we shot in Mexico City ~15 yrs ago sadly minus the point,” Dawson wrote in the tweet. She also included a YouTube link for the “Out of Control” video by The Chemical Brothers.

https://twitter.com/rosariodawson/status/849393014770454538?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwwd.com%2Feye%2Flifestyle%2Frosario-dawson-responds-kendall-jenner-pepsi-commercial-10859567%2F

Pepsi’s commercial features a blonde-wig-wearing Kendall Jenner completing a photo shoot against a wall in Bangkok. She catches sight of a peaceful protest in the streets and decides to join it. Jenner rips off her wig and enters the crowd, later handing a Pepsi can to a police officer.

The video for The Chemical Brothers’ “Out of Control,” directed by W.I.Z., features Dawson making peace with the police by sharing a fictional soda beverage with them. The video was meant to be a commentary on the advertising culture of big companies.

Pepsi released a statement Tuesday after receiving a storm of backlash on social media for its ad. The company defended the commercial, saying, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

“I had never been to Bangkok before, so it was interesting to be in that city,” Jenner said of the Pepsi ad ahead of its release. “There were a lot of really cool people on set that I got to meet. It was fun, it was entertaining. The whole concept is really something that I’m about, so it was just fun to be a part of.”

The model shared a behind-the-scenes post from the commercial on Instagram Tuesday. She has not yet spoken out about the backlash the video has received.

