Eva Longoria, Ciara and more turn out for Serena Williams' 1950s-themed baby shower

Just when one thought Beyoncé’s baby shower from earlier this summer would be the celebrity baby event to beat (save for, of course, the actual birth of her twins, but we’re lacking the ample Instagrams of the two bundles of joy to properly enjoy), in comes Serena Williams with her “#shakerattleandroll2017” costume baby shower, which might just take the cake for most celeb-y, Instagram-friendly baby shower of the year.

Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, celebrated her pregnancy over the weekend with a Fifties-themed baby shower with guests Eva Longoria, Ciara, Lala Anthony and Kelly Rowland.

“When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back,” the tennis champ wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Longoria, Ciara, Anthony, Rowland and other friends in full sock-hop costume glory.

“These ladies are the best! Congrats @serenawilliams on your upcoming bundle of joy!” Longoria wrote. “I can’t wait to meet him or her!”

Earlier this spring, Williams said her pregnancy wasn’t changing her approach to fashion all too much. “I really try to stick to classic trends, by adding a really trendy element. It keeps it young and fresh without losing that classicness,” she said at a cocktail party for Burberry in May. “I want to be a sexy pregnant person — you can do it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXdA89dBf7s/?taken-by=serenawilliams

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXbom4yBNbT/?taken-by=ciara

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXbeFZIgTLH/

