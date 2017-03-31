Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Sex and the City’ tutu almost didn’t happen

It was the splash seen ’round the world. Wearing a ruffled white tutu and body-hugging pink tank top, Sarah Jessica Parker pirouetted into television history as a puddle struck her in the 1998 opening credits of “Sex and the City.” But that look almost never happened.

“[Series creator] Darren Star wasn’t convinced about the tutu and he asked us to have some options,” explained the show’s costume designer Patricia Field. “It was about convincing Darren that in years to come — if the show was a hit — it will be original and not something from a particular season.”

Being that SJP is also trained in ballet, the look was a natural fit for the lithe actress. “She’s drawn to ballet references and I knew that,” continued Field.

On Friday, Parker posted to Instagram an alternate opening sequence in which her Carrie Bradshaw character is wearing a previously unseen periwinkle blue dress option as she strolls along a Manhattan street. “A really nice memory,” wrote the mother of three alongside the raw footage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSTZLc_DdHg/?taken-by=sarahjessicaparker&hl=en

“I can’t recall who made that blue dress but it was a small designer — not a famous designer,” added Field. “My position was that the tutu was classic and very compatible with Sarah Jessica.”

