Superdry rings in Century City store with Hodgy, art installation

Part of an aggressive retail expansion in the U.S., Superdry marked the opening of its West Coast flagship at Westfield Century City with a party Wednesday.

The event included a performance by hip-hop artist Hodgy while a collection of black-and-white photographs commissioned by Los Angeles artist Parker Day were on display. The installation is expected to remain there for the next month.

The photo series, called “Portraits” features Hodgy, artist Millie Brown, stylist and blogger Ann-Marie Hoang, influencer Josephine Lee and model Bradley Soileau.

The 10,500-square-foot store is split across two levels and is the largest of its U.S. stores opened this year.

Superdry regional manager Doug Devine said the company plans to open six more stores before the close of its fiscal year ending in April. Century City will be followed by a location at Westfield UTC in La Jolla, Calif., on Nov. 11. Another 15 stores are planned to open the following year as part of the company’s broader focus on expansion within North America and China.

The Century City space reflects a new design being rolled out across doors — with use of graphic LED signage both inside and out — and will have a shop-in-shop beginning in January featuring the Superdry Sport collection.

The sportier offering ranges from ath-leisure items to more technical performance gear including leggings, trainers and hoodies. Last month, the company revamped its St. David’s shopping center in Cardiff to include a separate Superdry Sport store entrance, marking the first store to have the new configuration.

Spokesman Dan Oldham said the brand aims to position its sporty offering as the trendy alternative to more serious performance brands such as Nike and Adidas.

Superdry counts more than 860 stores and concessions worldwide, with 80 doors opened in its most recently ended fiscal year.

